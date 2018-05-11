Porn Star Stormy Once Beat Her Husband for Doing the Laundry Badly

Stormy has a history of looking for headlines and easy cash. She also has an arrest record for beating her husband after he did the laundry the wrong way.

Stormy Daniels put in a bid to run for Senator in Louisiana in 2009. She set up an exploratory committee but dropped out after she was arrested for beating up her husband when he did the laundry badly.

Her run for Senate was a political stunt at first to promote herself and fill her purse. Eventually, she seriously did consider running against David Vitter.

David Vitter’s name was found in the D.C. Madam’s book and he was being called a hypocrite. That’s when some students got a brilliant idea. The “Draft Stormy” campaign was launched by a few political science students looking for an adult entertainer to run against Vitter.

WaPo wrote about it:

On their website, the drafters noted the Baton Rouge native had charged hard toward success her whole life, whether as a high school student (editor of her school paper, president of the local 4-H Club) or as an adult entertainer. After first entering the business in 2000, within two years Daniels had inked a major contract with the biggest studio in the game. Two years later she was directing and writing her films. She was also one of the few adult entertainers who could jump into mainstream films such as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Her campaign slogan would be “Screwing People Honestly.”

Stormy Beat Up Her Husband

According to the police report obtained by the Smoking Gun, Daniels became angry with her husband for the way the laundry was done. The following information comes via Mugshots.com:

STEPHANIE GREGORY CLIFFORD: ORN STAR ‘STORMY DANIELS’ POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS SIDELINED BY ARREST FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, REPORT SAYS

American porn star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stormy Waters and whose legal name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, was arrested in Tampa Bay, Florida on July 25, 2009 on a charge of domestic violence. At the time, Clifford had political aspirations, having announced her interest in running for the Senate in her native Louisiana. She said that stated that if she was elected, she would likely retire from the adult industry. According to the police reports, Clifford allegedly beat her husband Michael Moz (Mozny in some accounts) on his head because she did not like the way the laundry had been done. Then she allegedly opened the mail and discovered that he had not paid a bill that she had given him money to pay, according to her statement. Now their bank account was frozen. Clifford claimed that she did not remember hitting him. However, Clifford did remember throwing and breaking some household items during the incident. Michael did not hit her and neither party was injured. Clifford was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and later released on $1,000 bond. She was scheduled for arraignment on September 3, 2009 but on August 29 the charge was dropped. A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office of Hillsborough County declined to comment, except to say that “the state decided not to prosecute her. Clifford later abandoned the idea of running for Senate due to lack of money. Clifford starred in films as “Busty Beauties 2,” “Big Busted Goddesses of Las Vegas” and “Thumpin Melons.”

Stormy Is Working on Her Retirement Fund

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is a former Playmate, alleged prostitute, stripper, and porn star. She has promoted herself and her pocketbook, beginning with Vitters and continuing with Donald Trump.

Stormy hired a low-rent lawyer Keith Davidson before the election to get her a payout from candidate Donald Trump in 2016. It also garnered the desired publicity. She did get $130,000 from Michael Cohen and signed a non-disclosure form. Somehow Avenatti came along and convinced her to break it and sue again.

It is not known how they found each other. Perhaps it was through his former employer, Obama’s former Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, the current mayor of Chicago.

One must ask who got this deal going? Avenatti said no PAC or left-wing conspiracy is behind this. If true, that leaves a profit and publicity motive for both.

Avenatti once worked as a political operative for Rahm Emanuel but he says he is not political now.

Avenatti said Daniels is paying his legal fees and he has raised nearly a half million dollars through crowdfunding.