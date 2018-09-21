Porn Star Stormy Was “Terrified” of NFL QB Trying to Steal a Kiss

In 2006, the night after she allegedly had her one-night stand with then-entertainer/businessman Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford was “terrified” by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He demanded a kiss, she said.

Stormy, a woman of the night, claims she was “terrified” of a famous QB who walked her to her room and then demanded a kiss. After she rejected him, she said he banged on her door at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in a Lake Tahoe resort.

Stormy said Trump introduced her to him.

“I was terrified. I am rarely terrified,” Daniels wrote, saying Roethlisberger pleaded with her saying, “Come on.”

According to the report of her book, Roethlisberger “stood outside, not leaving” while knocking at her door for several minutes but eventually left, Daniels wrote.

Daniels previously described Rothlisberger walking her to her room in a 2011 interview with InTouch Weekly. She said nothing about a kiss.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said in a statement on Tuesday: “We have no further comment at this time regarding the details relating to Ben Roethlisberger in the book.”

Stormy’s looking for attention and to sell her trashy book.