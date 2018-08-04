The Portland Patriot Prayer group held a protest in Portland and as usual the militant Communists Antifa counter protested to protect us all from patriots who pray. Antifa — the anti-fascists — are definitely fascists.

Prior to the rally, the left-wing rags said the prayer group planned to come armed. The media said nothing about the fact that Antifa said they were going to come armed and they are violent.

We don’t know much about the prayer group, but we do know that if you stand with the people in the next photo, there is something wrong with you.

They’re waving the flag of the ideology that is responsible for up to 100 million deaths.

The fascists are the guys with the commie flag, all in black, wearing black masks calling a prayer group fascists and Nazis.

The Patriot Prayer group has been labeled far-right by the hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center. We have no idea if they are. The leader is a man named Joey Gibson, a Christian minority who says he’s neither left nor right.

To get the best reporting, go to Twitter and watch Tim Pool’s feed. He’s a left-leaning Libertarian, but very objective.

So it’s noon in #portland and right now police are keeping the two sides separated. Hundreds of Anti-fascist counter-protesters with a brass band look across the street at Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer. More PBs and PP on their way. #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/m3cIokJxKx — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 4, 2018

LIVE: Patriot Prayer, Proud Boys confronted by Antifa https://t.co/IocVFkH090 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 4, 2018

Antifascists and others opposed to Patriot Prayer showed up and start chanting “proud boys off our streets fascists retreat.” PB’s go to cross street and confront antifa but are called back. pic.twitter.com/QsRjHBO6NS — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Hey look everybody, another fight we’re supposed to run away from because of reasons. FFS just once at least pretend not to be a whimpering submissive. 🚢 pic.twitter.com/T47ggSD7RG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2018

This is a US Senator who stands with someone who wants to abolish the entire white race and repeatedly makes horrifically racist statements. The Democrat party has officially been taken over by radical cultural marxists and postmodernists This is abhorrent https://t.co/6si9Dm75rB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 4, 2018

If you’re marching alongside people covering their faces with black masks while flying a flag that represents the industrialized slaughter of 100 million people, it’s time to take a long look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/XAcDfDmwNx — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 4, 2018

#BREAKING Antifa ordered to leave immediately from Patriot Prayer Rally. Police tell Antifa they will be arrested or subjected to “riot control agents” if they do not comply. #Portland pic.twitter.com/N4hRjicXSm — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 4, 2018

Here’s Portland. Hundreds marching on Patriot Prayer and proud boys. Here we go. #DefendPDX #Alloutpdx pic.twitter.com/ga92VLippy — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Patriot Prayer group chants “USA! USA!” as counter-protesters are forced off a bridge by police pic.twitter.com/b1YtsHJ2oL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2018

Hundreds of anti-fascists marching through Portland now. Every time they try to cut over to the river to confront Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys, cops cut them off. pic.twitter.com/DYavme0fIL — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 4, 2018

Portland Protests:

– Clashes erupt between Patriot Prayer protesters and Antifa counter-protesters in Portland, Oregon

– Police declare that protests are a ‘civil disturbance’ and people must disperse

– Police throw flash grenades to disperse Antifa crowdspic.twitter.com/Knngx96LQI — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2018