Poser President, Barack Obama, Will Be Giving a Soaring Speech on Sunday

Former president Barack Obama is returning to Boston — we’re not sure if the left understands he is the former president – Sunday to receive a Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Library.

It will be a high-profile speech and the award will be given by Caroline Kennedy and her son John.

It’s the anniversary of the speech given in 2004 at John Kerry’s inauguration that supposedly “made” him.

The NY Times wrote: The speech became a touchstone of national unity and a soaring manifesto of hope that would form the foundation of his 2008 presidential campaign.

It’s hard to say what they think he was courageous about.

Maybe it was when he colluded with the Russians.

The honorary ceremony Sunday includes a performance by James Taylor. He’s famous for singing to the French after the Charlie Hebdo assault by radical Islamic terrorists in what many saw as an idiotic gesture.

Why he earned the award

According to the JFK Library’s website, the Profile in Courage award is given “a public official (or officials) at the federal, state or local level whose actions demonstrate the qualities of politically courageous leadership in the spirit of Profiles in Courage, President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer prize-winning book, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. Senators who risked their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.”

That’s true, he embraced Marxism and then tried to shove it down everyone’s throats with his pen and phone.

This award is almost as ridiculous as his Nobel Peace Prize.