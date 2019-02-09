Possible Dem Presidential Candidate Allegedly Abuses Her Staff

Another sketchy Democrat is planning to run for President. Reportedly, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar mistreats her staff, screams at them, and throws things at them.

She is eminently qualified to be a Democratic presidential candidate.

The New York Times noted that “On Capitol Hill, Ms. Klobuchar’s reputation is not all sweetness and light.” A March 2018 article in Politico described Klobuchar as among the “worst bosses in Congress.”

Now Buzzfeed and HuffPo are describing her as a hellion.

BuzzFeed reviewed e-mails, often sent between 1 and 4 in the morning, in which Klobuchar “regularly berated employees, often in all capital letters, over minor mistakes, misunderstandings, and misplaced commas. Klobuchar, in the e-mails, which were mostly sent over the past few years, referred to her staff’s work as ‘the worst in . . . years,’ and ‘the worst in my life.’”

Reports have it that she has been abusing her staff for more than a decade. By 2015, then-Senate minority leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) spoke to her privately and told her to change her behavior, multiple sources confirmed to HuffPost.

Reid said he couldn’t remember the incident.

Klobuchar has faced trouble hiring campaign aides because of her history of mistreating staff.

THE UNION HATES HER

During her first campaign, the president of the AFSCME local, the union which represented many of Klobuchar’s employees in the attorney’s office, asked the larger, Twin Cities AFSCME affiliate not to endorse Klobuchar’s Senate bid, citing her “shameful treatment of her employees.”

Klobuchar had “created a hostile work environment” and “severely damaged the morale of the office,” wrote James Appleby, the president of the local.

It also claimed the local had asked the union to withhold its endorsement for her county attorney bid in 2002.

“In short, Amy Klobuchar is exactly the kind of candidate that AFSCME should oppose,” he wrote.

Appleby gave the letter to HuffPo. It included information over pay raises.

She and her staff maintained that the letter was backlash over the salary negotiations, according to a 2006 Star Tribune article.

SHE TERRIFIES THEM

Her rate of staff turnover is consistently one of the highest in the Senate.

Former members of her staff told HuffPo that Klobuchar ground down morale and claimed staff was required to perform personal duties for her — such as washing dishes in her home — in violation of the Senate’s rules and federal law against personal use of the office.

Some people in her Senate offices said many of the criticisms are caused by sexism.

In violation of the Senate rules, she had her body person, the staffer who oversees all of the logistics and personal needs of a candidate, was made to work on her really personal needs in their spare time, like hanging up her clothes, emptying garbage, organizing her closet, and so on. She thinks she’s a queen if this is true.

It sounds like these congresspeople think they’re royalty and require taxpayer-funded servants.

A former aide to ex-Sen. Al Franken recalled an encounter at a Veterans Day event to which Klobuchar was running late.

A young Klobuchar staffer was sent to explain the senator’s lateness to the Franken staffer.

“I’m supposed to tell you,” she said, with a look of terror on her face, “Senator Klobuchar is late today because I am bad at my job.”

Klobuchar must be nice to some staff, the ones that have been with her for years. Who knows what’s true, but she is very obnoxious on TV.

Nothing to see here. Just another crazy Democrat leader.