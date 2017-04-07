Possible Major Shakeup at the White House That Trump Followers Might Not Like

Reince Priebus might be out as Chief of Staff at the White House and Gary Cohn, the Goldman Sachs investment banker who serves as close adviser to Donald Trump on the National Economic Council, could get his job.

Priebus’s close friend is Speaker Paul Ryan. Both did a poor job on healthcare and appear to have misinformed the President.

Other possible replacements for Priebus’s position include RINO Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Blackstone Senior Advisor for Global Government Affairs Wayne Berman, and David Urban of American Continental Group.

Some report that Kellyanne Conway is angling for the job.

Gasparino describes liberal Cohn as a tough guy.

Also in trouble – reportedly – is Steve Bannon, former editor of Breitbart who is the chief strategist at the White House. The President is said to be unhappy with the infighting in the White House and Bannon has been sparring with Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to Trump.

Kushner has aligned himself with globalist-Goldman Sachs staff,- Gary Cohn and Dina Powell. Don’t forget that the Kushners are really Democrats. Their views are in opposition to Bannon’s nationalist populist views.

Trump has been allegedly trying out different names of replacements with his friends which has caused more acrimony.

The WSJ reports that Trump has talked to confidants about Reince Priebus’s job performance and asked for names of possible replacements.

None of the subjects are talking publicly but the leaks are constant. A White House official did say these rumors are “absurd”.

What do you think?

Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com