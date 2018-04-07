There was a possible terror attack in Muenster in SW Germany this morning that left several people, possibly three, dead and about 20 to 30 injured.

A van drove on to a sidewalk and into pedestrians. The male driver reportedly killed himself. He shot himself. It sounds like he came prepared.

There is a restaurant located in the vicinity of the Kiepenkerl statue and photographs posted on social media showed tables and chairs strewn at the scene.

The police do not know the motive yet or if it was a deliberate incident.

Germany has been on high terror alert for two years.

🆘‼👮‍♂️🔥 +++ Break + + + terrorist attack in #Germany! In #Muenster a small truck is ploughed into a crowd of people: there are several three dead and two injured people. More later… pic.twitter.com/aHZlTfEe9P — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) April 7, 2018

#BREAKING: several dead after car crashes into crowd in Muenster Germany pic.twitter.com/MJMXrpRyRN — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) April 7, 2018