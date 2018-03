John Kasich is decidedly arrogant and that’s what makes his faux pas this past weekend even more embarrassing. The Postman’s son wants to be our President in 2020 but he doesn’t know basic facts.

When asked about the new National Security Advisor John Bolton, Kasich said he isn’t in the Senate and doesn’t get a vote. Kasich doesn’t know the National Security Advisor does not go before the Senate for confirmation.