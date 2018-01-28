Potentially Dirty Cop Andy McCabe Has Lost His Emails

FBI agent Andy McCabe might be a compromised agent — a dirty cop. His image is about to get a whole lot worse. According to Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, his emails are lost or the FBI is simply refusing to abide by FOIA laws which requires the agency to turn them over.

IT’S EFFECTIVE

Losing emails worked very well for Lois Lerner. She sits home collecting a very generous government pension after targeting her political enemies. The tactic also worked for a number of other people, most notably Hillary Clinton. Her emails disappeared, many were Bleach-bitten or hammered-into-oblivion – 33,000 in all.

Seems like the FBI thinks it will work again for FBI agent Andy McCabe

Tom Fitton was told the FBI won’t or can’t give his organization any of McCabe’s messages.

Not turning over FOIA documents alone is likely corruption.