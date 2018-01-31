Powerful Bureaucrats in Panic State Over Abuse Memo

Two powerful bureaucrats, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy DoJ Director Rod Rosenstein, allegedly pleaded with the President to not release the FISA Abuse Memo.

They allegedly said it can’t be effectively redacted and gives away methods of surveillance. Republican congressmen say something quite different.

The President said last night the Memo will “100%” be released. Judge Nap added that the President hadn’t read it and was going to read it Wednesday morning.

We expect it to come out tonight or tomorrow, Friday at the latest. It will be read into the record on Monday.

Judge Napolitano and liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz trust the DoJ’s and FBI’s motives in wanting it concealed from the public for security’s sake. They could be right but many don’t trust their motives. It is true that the DoJ and FBI always err on the side of secrecy. They might have other motives as well.

What do you think?

By the way, did you notice that Jeff Sessions is still missing?

Pundit Chuck Woolery tweeted a simple summary of why we need to read it: “Just to be extremely clear, the # FISAMemo is about the Government, our Government, tryin to get rid of Trump while running for President and attempting to throw him out of office after elected by the people, on a phony charge backed by a phony memo. Serious Stuff.”

If the Memo is the lie that Adam Schiff says it is, why not release it so he can prove it?

TOO CLASSIFIED TO BE REDACTED?

A report citing unnamed sources noted that there “are no factual inaccuracies” according to Catherine Herridge.

Senior DOJ officials told Fox News after this story first posted senior DoJ officials told Fox News however, that they “dispute the characterization” that no inaccuracies could be cited.

LET THE PUBLIC SEE IT AND DECIDE!

The claim that it would be “reckless” to release it is now “moot” after a review.

Fox News is told the memo was “drafted deliberately to eliminate national security information” that could be damaging if viewed by individuals outside Congress.

The bureaucrats have fought oversight by Congress and cannot be taken too seriously. They want the public to know nothing about anything. The Fox News source adds that the FBI and Justice Department had “fought tooth and nail” for close to a year to avoid providing the surveillance-related records to Congress.

These same bureaucrats won’t even honor FOIA. Just ask Judicial Watch.

Never forget that bureaucrats are the Deep State. Trey Gowdy has criticized Deep State for keeping it secret. He also says it will be very embarrassing for Adam Schiff.

My congressman offers his view in the tweet below. The FISA abuse memo is about FISA abuse and the Democrat counter memo is about damage control, he says.

I believe @realDonaldTrump should declassify & release #FISAAbuseMemo now. Public wants us to #ReleaseTheMemo! Also, Members just got to read Schiff memo for 1st time tdy. Majority memo about FISA Abuse. Schiff memo about damage control. Public wants only facts & truth, no spin! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 31, 2018