Powerful Presser on Jussie Smollett Who Staged Attack for Self-Promotion

A press conference by the Chicago Police Department has revealed actor Jussie Smollett’s complete deception regarding the alleged hate crime attack committed against him. He was arrested this morning and gave details of the hoax. He sent the fake letter to himself as a ploy to advance his career and salary.

It was a publicity stunt fueled by greed. The two brothers who engaged in the fake attack wanted the money and had a friendly relationship with the actor.

A PAINED POLICE SUPERINTENDENT

An emotional Superintendent of police Eddie Johnson said the attack “was staged, the brothers wore gloves during the “staged attack” during which they punched him a little. He said, “as far as we can tell, the scratching and bruising that you saw on his face was most likely self-inflicted.”

“I’m left hanging my head and asking why,” a visibly upset Johnson told reporters. “Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol…how can an individual who has been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city by making this false claim?”

“This is shameful because it painted this city that we all love and work hard in, in a negative connotation,” the Superintendent said. “To insinuate and stage a hate crime of that nature when he knew that as a celebrity he’d get a lot of attention… It’s despicable. It makes you wonder what’s going through someone’s mind.”

The African-American police chief was particularly upset that a black man did this.

“As a black man, who spent his entire life living in the city of Chicago, I know the racial divide that exists here. I know how hard it’s been for our city and our nation to come together,” he said. He added that “absolute justice would be an apology to this city that he smeared….admitting what he did and then be man enough to offer what he should offer up in terms of all the resources that were put into this.”

The Chief made it clear that Jussie Smollett must now pay for his crime.

THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, Smollett’s attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said the actor “enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.”

In the court of public opinion, he is guilty.

The police aren’t sure if the music manager was in on the crime. He was on the phone with Smollett during the fake attack. At some point, police will talk with him. The chief also said he did not take away resources from the crimes in the city and all hate crimes get this attention.

From the beginning, the police chief said they “had some questions about it,” but until the 11th hour, they treated him as a victim.

As reported, the brief fake attack was not caught on camera, although Smollett planned for it to be.

Smollett is facing up to three years for the felony count. More charges could be added. He is facing a far more serious crime on the federal level for mail fraud over the fake hate letter. He has a criminal record and this federal crime can put a person away for two decades, although we doubt he would get that.