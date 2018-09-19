Prepare to Be a “Herd of Pigs” as the DOJ/FBI Defies Presidential Orders

“Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs” ~ Joseph Goebbels, Hitler propagandist

There is a coup underway and there is no other way to put it. We have listened to former CIA director John Brennan, a former communist, issue calls to the intelligence community to defy the President, and they are doing it.

The DOJ and FBI officials, who would not turn over documents to the congressional committees, are refusing to hand over documents in accordance with the President’s orders. They not only won’t hand them over unredacted, but they are also reviewing them “methodically” again.

These documents will not only expose corruption in the agencies, but it will also expose the media’s role in it.

The media is already condemning the President for speaking the truth, i.e., he doesn’t have an attorney general. This is a very dangerous time to not have an attorney general.

FIRE THEM

“If Rod Rosenstein defies Trump’s order to declassify documents, he should be fired,” Greg Jarrett said on Tuesday.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said in an editorial if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defies President Donald Trump’s order to declassify certain documents related to the Russian collusion probe, he should be fired.

Jarrett explains that the surveillance of Carter Page “was based on an unverified ‘dossier’ that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and composed by a British spy, Christopher Steele, who was fired by the FBI for lying.”

The legal analyst wrote that FISA judges “were deceived and defrauded” in not being informed of this “critical information.”

Taking note of Rep. Adam Schiff’s “stunning” declaration that the FBI Director Robert Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said requesting the documents crosses a “red line”, Jarrett asked the obvious question.

“Does it mean Rosenstein and Wray will defy the president’s direct order and continue to obstruct lawful subpoenas issued by Congress? If so, they should be fired for rank insubordination.”

If not, they “may endeavor to delay or ‘slow roll’ the release of documents hoping that the political winds may shift or that control of Congress itself will change hands in the upcoming election,” Jarrett suggested.

As it turns out, the agencies are doing both, defying orders and slow-walking, as we reported earlier on this link. Donald Trump Jr. responded to the agency’s defiance of the presidential orders.

Translation: they want to stall as long as possible and redact more than nescessary to cover up for themselves. Give me a break. Release it all and let the people decide for themselves.

PREPARE TO BECOME A “HERD OF PIGS”

Hillary knows more than she’s saying and is setting up the public in case he fires these officials. The media, and perhaps the Special Counsel, will scream ‘obstruction’ if he fires anyone. The Democrats will call for impeachment and the media will do everything they can to destroy the presidency.

Luckily you won't be dealing with any of that, because you aren't the President of the United States. Donald Trump is. Now make go make some Ovaltine, sweetie.

“I DON’T HAVE AN ATTORNEY GENERAL”

President Trump said, “I don’t have an attorney general,” in an interview with Hill.TV released on Wednesday.

“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it,” Mr. Trump said during an interview.

The president said Mr. Sessions “did very poorly” during his confirmation hearing and missed softball questions. He also expressed dissatisfaction with Sessions performance on border control.

That issue would take some time to explain but Sessions is not effective on anything, including the border. He can’t even stop MS-13.

Due to the fact that Jeff Sessions appeared “mixed up and confused” during his confirmation hearings, he ended up “giving very confusing answers” to “easily answered” questions, the President said. That is true.

President Trump believes the pressure of the hearings is what caused him to instantly recuse.

The media is already trashing the President, claiming it’s a “tirade”. In fact, it’s simply the truth and Sessions is responsible for damaging the presidency.

DON’T DOUBT THERE IS A DEEP STATE OF EMBEDDED LEFTISTS IN UNION-CONTROLLED AGENCIES AND AFTER OBAMA ADMIN’S POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS

Government jobs are filled with these people. Former congressman, now Fox News host, Jason Chaffetz said the Deep State targeted him to embarrass him. He said they sent out the Secret Service and IRS to investigate him.

“There is a concerted effort. Remember, when [President] Donald Trump first started, there were leaks. There were just absolute leaks that were going on,” Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends” this week.

“The president would have a discussion with a foreign leader — that would get out, declassified information,” he added. “This is how the deep state operates.”

The Deep State can be controlled — with OVERSIGHT.