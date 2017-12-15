President Banned But Cook County Commish Wants Anti-American UN Peacekeepers

After the DACA decision in September, Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared Chicago a “Trump Free Zone”. Ironically, much of their gang violence, the leading cause of the slaughter in Chicago, is due to illegal alien gangs and drug cartels from Mexico. At the same time as the mayor is saying Trump is not welcomed to Chicago, the Cook County Commissioner wants U.N. peacekeeping forces to come in to stop the genocide.

The Commissioner Richard Boykin made his way to the United Nations to help fight “genocide”.

“I’m hoping to appeal the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peace keeping efforts,” Boykin said

He has identified the problem as gun violence, not gang violence.

Boykin boarded a plane to New York City for a meeting with an Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations. It’s a meeting that’s been planned for more than a month and stems from disconcerting violence numbers seen this year in Chicago. Violence which is felt particularly hard in many African American communities.

“We’ve had over 600 people killed by gun violence already this year alone. That is a huge number, in my community of Austin we’ve had 450 people shot and 80 people killed this year alone 18 so we have to do more to protect these communities,” Boykin said.

The mayor’s office calls it a political stunt and he knows political stunts.

“I appreciate the commissioner’s energy and his anxiousness to help reduce the gun violence in Chicago, I really do commend that, but at the end of the day the UN has no jurisdiction here, they really have no jurisdiction in this country,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Even considering having the anti-American organization into any U.S. city is traitorous and framing the problem as gun violence is nothing more than deceit with the ultimate aim of taking away our guns.