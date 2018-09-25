President Bashes Democrats’ Attacks on Kavanaugh as a “Con Game”

President Trump is steadfastly behind Judge Kavanaugh and so is the Senate leadership. They owe it to him as the left tries to take him down and destroy him. The Judge and his family are said to be devastated over what the President describes as a “con game”.

Brett Kavanaugh has led an exemplary life only to have his reputation destroyed within days over unsubstantiated claims. The judge and his family are also receiving death threats.

The President was asked his opinion of the second accuser after the U.N. meeting. He said she has “nothing” and described the attacks as a Democrat “con game”.

“The second accuser has nothing. The second accuser thinks maybe he could have been him, maybe not. She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses,” Trump said indignantly, adding “this is a person and this is a series of statements that’s going to take one of the most talented government of the greatest intellects from a judicial standpoint in our country going to keep him off the United States Supreme Court.”

Trump declared flatly “this is a con game being played by the Democrats.” Her story is absurd and the article in The New Yorker is worthy of nothing more than a gossip rag. The President is simply speaking the truth. If they can get Judge Kavanaugh with allegations like this with no evidence, they can get any of us. THE DAMAGE Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, told Martha MacCallum in an exclusive interview that they’ve faced death threats and the controversy has affected their children. “It’s very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we’ve had to have,” she said. Trump emphasized that Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and their young daughters, Margaret and Liza, are “devastated” by the accusations against their father. The Judge didn’t even know this could happen, he said.

"She admits she was drunk" – President Trump says Kavanaugh allegations "a con game"

SENATE LEADERSHIP STANDS BEHIND THE JUDGE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a fiery speech Monday on the Senate floor which riled up Ms. Blasey Ford’s high-priced operatives.

Her new lawyer Mike Bromwich sent a letter condemning the speech and demanding to meet with the Senate Judiciary’s newly-hired lawyer, an “experienced sex crimes prosecutor” today.

Chuck Schumer is demanding an apology from McConnell, but it doesn’t look like he will get one.

Senator McConnell tweeted today that Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Chuck Grassley has treated the accuser’s allegation “seriously” and with “kindness and respect.” [Many of us would say too seriously — there’s no evidence. She doesn’t even know what year this allegedly took place or where.]

Senator McConnell tweeted today that Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Chuck Grassley has treated the accuser's allegation "seriously" and with "kindness and respect."