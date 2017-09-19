President Blasts Socialism, Threatens Rogue States, Asks, “Are We Still Patriots”

PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESENTED THE EQUIVALENT OF A DRAIN THE SWAMP SPEECH AT THE UN AND DEFENDED THE NATION STATE IN WHAT MANY SEE AS HIS BEST SPEECH YET. HE CALLED OUT SOCIALISM, ROGUE STATES, AND RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM

President Donald Trump spoke bluntly to the members of the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday morning and he left no doubt where the U.S. stands on a number of issues including socialism, sovereignty, Iran, and North Korea.

As an aside, North Korea and Iran work closely together on weapons development and have for decades.

He harshly criticized the behavior of Iran and North Korea, something the U.N. is not used to hearing. North Korea “threatens the entire world”, he declared, and if North Korea forces the U.S. to defend itself and/or its allies, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump called Kim Jong-un a “rocket man” on a “suicide mission”.

Denuclearization is the only acceptable response for these rogue nations, he made clear. Trump also condemned the embarrassing Iran nuclear deal.

Trump won’t live with the half-measures we’ve accepted for 25 years as these two nations are on the verge of becoming nuclear nations.

The U.S. will not continue financing a body that won’t do its job.

The President was clear about Venezuela as well. When he spoke of Venezuela, he said this is not a case of socialism being poorly implemented, it’s a case of socialism being implemented exactly as the way the theory tells us. This is something the U.N. has not heard before.

The Sentinel does not want war but this tough talk might shake up the U.N. and get the cooperation needed. Nuclear North Korea and Iran is something we should all reject. This is an America First policy as he sees it in terms of foreign policy

He said the “righteous many must confront the wicked few”, calling out North Korea by name. The President said it’s “an outrage” that countries would trade with such a nation. He thanked Russia and China for approving the sanctions.

Trump called Iran’s government “corrupt” and said the “longest suffering people of Iran are actually its own people and we cannot abide by the nuclear agreement if it leads to a nuclear Iran.” Iran uses money that belongs to its people to fund Hezbollah and Bashar al-Assad, he added.

The U.S. will not abide radical Islamic terrorism tearing up “the entire world,” he stated. “It’s time to crush the loser terrorists”.

Trump took a shot at the fake Human Rights Council and concluded by asking, “Are we still patriots?”

It is clear that he sees his job as defending America First as it is their job to defend their nation states. He put down globalism in one sweeping speech.

The livestream video has his speech beginning at about -53:41: