The President had a big win on the so-called ‘Muslim travel ban’ thanks to a Supreme Court ruling today. Free speech also won today at SCOTUS. It’s a loss for the hard-left who are infuriated.

Travel Ban Upheld

In a victory for President Trump, the Supremes have upheld the travel ban, misnamed the ‘Muslim travel ban.’

It was never a Muslim travel ban and it’s no different from anything other presidents have done. The hard-left resistance is suing Trump on every possible issue and using it to demonize him. This one was used to claim Trump is an Islamophobe.

The Supremes upheld the ban. The state of Hawaii and three residents and a far-left Muslim group challenged the new restrictions. A far-left Obama judge blocked enforcement.

It was a 5-4 ruling. It is a big win after 15 months of legal battles over a key part of the policy.

The left claimed falsely that it was a Muslim ban even though many Muslim countries were not involved. The countries banned — temporarily — are terror-sponsoring nations former presidents Obama and Bush had banned.

LEFTISTS ARE IRATE

Communist VanJones’ Color of Change has weighed in.

#SCOTUS has failed today, choosing to uphold the muslim ban and enabling Trump’s racist and discriminatory immigration policy that furthers his Make America White agenda https://t.co/97X97lF7Pf … #NoMuslimBanEver — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) June 26, 2018

The far-left ACLU, that no longer cares about free speech, is irate.

BREAKING: SCOTUS has upheld Trump’s Muslim ban. This is not the first time the Court has been wrong, or has allowed official racism and xenophobia to continue rather than standing up to it. History has its eyes on us — and will judge today’s decision harshly. #NoMuslimBanEver — ACLU (@ACLU) June 26, 2018

The ever-predictable leftist and terrorist-tied Linda Sarsour called it “racist”, “xenophobic” and blamed whites. She’s white but is anti-white.

#SCOTUS failed us today. They decided on the side of xenophobia and racism. This is a devastating decision for Muslim and Refugee communities. More families separated by a white supremacist agenda. #NoMuslimBanEver #StandWithMuslims — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 26, 2018

The Communist Women’s March is livid.

SCOTUS just voted to uphold Trump’s #MuslimBan. We are outraged, we are fired up, and we will be in Foley Square tonight to stand with our Muslim sisters, brothers, and siblings to say. #NoMuslimBanEver pic.twitter.com/dlNJH21Oxs — Women’s March (@womensmarch) June 26, 2018

CALIFORNIA CAN’T FORCE PRO-LIFE GROUPS TO ADVERTISE ABORTION

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Pro-life groups that counsel pregnant women to make choices other than abortion, invalidating a California law requiring them to prominently post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion.

California was forcing pro-life organizations to advertise abortion, despite it being considered against the core beliefs of these groups.

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Becerra is as much a free speech case as an abortion case. Can the government force pregnancy resource centers to share information about the availability of abortion elsewhere — the opposite of their mission and beliefs?

California Attorney General Becerra is a Communist.

Planned Parenthood tried to frame the case as one of providing accurate information. They meanwhile push abortion at the expense of all other options. Why are taxpayers funding this slush fund for Democrat politicians?

JUST IN: SCOTUS voted 5-4 in favor of fake women’s health centers. Despite today’s ruling, know that we will never stop fighting for everyone’s right to have medically accurate information about all of their options. #EndTheLies https://t.co/IyULv1FhDD — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 26, 2018