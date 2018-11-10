President Hits Back on Michelle Obama’s Attacks in Her New Book

Michelle Obama’s memoir has been published. Titled “Becoming,” the former first lady said in the memoir that she’d “never forgive” Trump for questioning the legitimacy of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, which she said threatened the safety of “our girls.”

That’s debatable.

“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” reads an excerpt.reported by Fox News. “But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

She knows it was meant to stir up kooks, how?

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

If people can’t even question the President’s birth since he wouldn’t present his birth certificate, why did he run and threaten the safety of the girls? Why did Hillary start the rumors about his birth and why didn’t he just post his birth certificate right away? Did he not care about his girls?

THE PRESIDENT GIVES A GREAT RESPONSE

The President, fit for bear after two years on non-stop abuse, responded when asked about it as he was preparing to board a plane.

“I haven’t seen it,” Trump said. “I guess she wrote a book, she got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always insist that you come up with controversial… well, I’ll give you a little controversy back.”

“I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly,” the president said, referring to his predecessor.

“It was depleted, everything was old and tired and I came in and I had to fix it and I’m in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money — so I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military.”

“I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways which I’ll talk to you about in the future,” he added. “But what he did — because he talked about safety — what he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.”

Many of us can think of many other things we will never forgive Barack Obama for, but notice she came at him with on the incessant personal attacks and he spoke of the safety of the country.

OBAMA’S NOT FORGIVEN

I’ll never forgive her for her saying she was only proud of her country one time — when they voted for her Marxist husband. It’s hard to forgive him for stirring up the leftist wing nuts and fundamentally transforming us.

As Mark Simone says, as long as the girls aren’t in Tucker Carlson’s house, they’re safe.

