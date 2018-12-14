President, James Woods Savage Dems’ on the Wall! 2 Minute Read!

“The Democrats are absolute hypocrites,” the President says on a new video in which he directly addresses the American people about the issue of border security.

In the address below, the President included clips of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Chucky Schumer professing their commitment for a wall. Were they lying then or now? Either way, they are hypocrites.

In the clip below, the President shows them for the partisans they are who put party before country, and before the safety of Americans.

The President said they are rejecting the wall because of him. That’s true of course, but that isn’t the only reason. Democrats are fully committed to open borders.

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Conservative actor James Woods nailed it!

Right, because if illegal immigration were ever to be controlled in this country, the likes of you would never be elected again… https://t.co/YlzGtL2w56 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 13, 2018