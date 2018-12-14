President, James Woods Savage Dems’ on the Wall! 2 Minute Read!

By
S.Noble
-
1

“The Democrats are absolute hypocrites,” the President says on a new video in which he directly addresses the American people about the issue of border security.

In the address below, the President included clips of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Chucky Schumer professing their commitment for a wall. Were they lying then or now? Either way, they are hypocrites.

In the clip below, the President shows them for the partisans they are who put party before country, and before the safety of Americans.

The President said they are rejecting the wall because of him. That’s true of course, but that isn’t the only reason. Democrats are fully committed to open borders.

Conservative actor James Woods nailed it!

