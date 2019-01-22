President Loses DACA Court Case, Wins Transgender Temporarily

The fate of the so-called Dreamers, more than 700,000 of them, is not in jeopardy. Dreamers are youth who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Unfortunately, they have never been properly screened.

The Ninth Circuit will not allow the President to cancel Obama’s DACA rule which prevents them from being deported and grants them work permits.

A federal district Obama judge put the President’s effort on hold this past year.

In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld that ruling.

The Justice Department had asked the Supreme Court to intervene even before the most recent ruling. But the court failed to act and it cannot be heard this year.

WIN ON TRANSGENDER CASE

The President did win temporarily in the transgender case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Trump’s broad restrictions on transgender people serving in the military to go into effect while the case works its way through the courts. They lifted the nationwide injunctions.

It reversed an Obama-administration rule that would have opened the military to transgender men and women, and instead barred those who identify with a gender different from the one assigned at birth and who are seeking to transition.

The court’s five conservatives–Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, and Brett M. Kavanaugh–allowed the restrictions to go into effect while the court decides to whether to consider the merits of the case.