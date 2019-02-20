President Michelle? What Would Happen If Michelle Obama Runs in 2020

What would happen to the roster of candidates if Michelle Obama decided to run for President in 2020? She isn’t qualified, but she is extremely popular among Democrats.

According to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday, 25 percent of Democrats would support her over the nine other declared candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

She is tied with Joe Biden on this poll, and a very strong frontrunner.

Mrs. Obama said she is not running, and Biden has not announced whether he will launch another White House bid.

Harris came in third among Democratic voters, with 12 percent saying they would support her. Sanders was a close fourth, at 11 percent. O’Rourke, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Warren, and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) all failed to exceed 6 percent.

Poll: Michelle Obama would be tied with Joe Biden as frontrunner if she ran in 2020 @HillTVLive https://t.co/Iff0Ko3epn pic.twitter.com/EyZAcJjDTy — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2019