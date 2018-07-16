President Putin Told Chris Wallace What He Discussed with President Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Fox News’s Chris Wallace what he discussed in the private meeting with President Donald Trump Monday. Putin said “a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.”

One of the question Chris Wallace asked Putin was, “Do you think that Mr. Mueller is trying to sabotage the relationship?”

Putin said it wasn’t his business but the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller is in question from what he understands.

Watch:

Chris Wallace also asked Putin about his interference in the U.S. election, but he dodged.

Putin first asked Wallace, “…do you really believe that someone acting from the Russian territory could have influenced the United States and influenced the choice of millions of Americans?” Then he cast blame on the Democrats and their interference in the primary. “These hackers…”, he said. “They hacked a certain email account and there was information about manipulation conducted within the Democratic Party to incline the process in favor of one candidate and as far as I know the entire party leadership resigned.”

That is information that Wikileaks leaked.

Watch:

Putin also said he was grateful, we all should be, for the efforts of their staffs to prepare for the summit and to work on sensitive areas for both Russia and the United States.

He said both he and President Trump agreed that terrorism is a greater threat than it might have seemed. He expressed concerns about weapons of mass destruction getting into the wrong hands.

Of course, he’s the wrong hands.

Putin said they discussed the Iran nuclear program and ways to improve the situation in North Korea.

Finally, he said about the relationship with Trump, “…we are starting to achieve some understanding which gives us sufficient ground to say that some things — a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.”

WALLACE ASKED PUTIN IF HE HAD SOMETHING ON TRUMP

About having something on Trump, Putin said, “I don’t want to insult President Trump when I say this — and I may come as rude — but before he announced that he will run for presidency, he was of no interest for us.”

Putin continued. “He was a rich person, but, well, there’s plenty of rich persons in the United States. He was in the construction business. He organized the beauty pageants. But no, it would never occur to anyone that he would think of running for president. He never mentioned his political ambitions. It sounds like it’s utter nonsense.”