President Puts Cali Gov Newsom on Notice Over His Train to Nowhere

The Trump administration has put Governor Gavin Newsom on notice after he said he was suspending the bullet train to nowhere.

In his State of the State address, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom suspended the decade-long effort to connect San Francisco in Northern California to L.A. in the south, saying the megaproject “would cost too much and take too long.” He suggested it would be canceled.

At the same time, he vowed to complete the Central Valley segment linking the struggling farm communities of Bakersfield and Merced—California’s ninth-largest and 100th-largest cities, respectively—as a standalone project, even though he admitted critics will call it a “train to nowhere.”

The federal government has spent about $3.5 billion in taxpayer money on grants to California to build a high-speed rail train connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles, former Republican California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore said on Fox News Wednesday.

A DOT spokesman said the Department’s Inspector General is still conducting an audit to “ensure the Federal funds are not subject to an unacceptable level of risk.”

Newsom, a Democrat, later attempted to clarify his Tuesday speech, saying that the project is not dead.

“We have to be realistic about the project — that means refocus and reprioritize to get a finished section from Bakersfield to Merced,” Newsom spokesman Jesse Melgar told TheDCNF Wednesday, adding that the governor intends on “completing the bookend projects and finishing the environmental review for the SF to LA leg.”

TRUMP WANTS THE TAXPAYER MONEY BACK

President Donald Trump weighed in, calling on Newsom and California to pay back the taxpayer money the federal government granted the state for completion of the project.

“California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a ‘green’ disaster!”

“The Department has been in contact with the State of California regarding its high-speed rail project, which has received significant Federal funds. DOT officials remain in contact as they learn more about California’s plans for the project,” a DOT spokesman told TheDCNF in a statement.

NEWSOM SAYS IT’S FAKE NEWS

Newsom called it “fake news”, by saying they are building a “high-speed rail” and “it’s California’s money, allocated by Congress…We’re not giving it back.”

Democrats need this train to work since trains are supposed to replace planes under the Green New Deal.

