President Responds to FISA Abuse Memo

President Trump has responded to the 4-page FISA abuse memo, now declassified. From what we hear so far, the entire basis of the Memo and the Russia probe was, at least in part, built on a lie promulgated by agents who hated Donald Trump.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

One quote from the memo has Christopher Steele, who authored the dossier, admitting to FBI top guy Bruce Ohr that he was desperate Trump not get elected.

“Steele admitted to Ohr his feelings against them Candidate Trump, in September of 2016, when Steele told Ohr, that he Steele ‘was desperate that Donald Tump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.”

What we know so far is that whoever put in the application for the FISA warrant is in big trouble:

