President Responds on Vulgarian Rep. Tlaib’s “Motherf***er” Comment

President Trump responded to new congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s call to ‘impeach that motherf*****’.

A reporter asked him during Friday’s press conference about it and the President said, “I thought her comments were disgraceful…I think she dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family.”

He added, “Using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there — I thought that was a great dishonor to her and her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

It is hard to disagree with that. Sadly, her audience loudly applauded her vulgarity.

What kind of parent is she? She did dishonor her family.

