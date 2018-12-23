President Responds to Departures of Mattis, and That Sly Mr. McGurk

In a series of tweets, the President responded to the departures of Secretary Mattis and Brett McGurk. It’s so odd that no one cared when Mattis was fired by Obama without so much as a phone call, but here we are, a different day and a different President.

When then-President Barack Obama fired General Mattis in 2013, he didn’t even bother to give him a call. “I am told that General Mattis was traveling and in a meeting when an aide passed him a note telling him that the Pentagon had announced his replacement as head of Central Command. It was news to him — he hadn’t received a phone call or a heads-up from anyone at the Pentagon or the White House,” Thomas E. Ricks reports.

Ricks also reported that Mattis was fired for insisting on being heard; differences with Obama on Iran; and imposing questions. He had a penchant for grilling civilians routinely — making their feathers fly.

President Obama had four defense secretaries, and there was no talk of chaos when he switched them out. The media didn’t care. But they are suicidal over President Trump telling Mattis to leave.

The media snored through Obama ignoring his red lines, and they praise Democrats for not defending our southern border through which anyone can crawl.

Mattis is more of a hawk than President Trump, and the media and Democrats would usually favor that. Their hatred for the President’s agenda is so intense that they are willing to become interventionists to fight him on this.

It’s Europe that is most threatened by the Middle East terrorists, but they don’t want to pay for their defense.

Obama purged all the generals he disagreed with, and the media was remarkably uninterested.

It is Trump who is taking on Iran, the real problem in the region. Obama gave the tyrants gold, cash, and the right to build a bomb. The media won’t talk about that.

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSES

President Trump tweeted today that he gave Jim Mattis a “second chance” although some thought he shouldn’t. He noted that he gave Mattis resources he never had before and agrees allies are critical, but not when they take advantage of us. Trump is referring to NATO for the most part.

When President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should. Interesting relationship-but I also gave all of the resources that he never really had. Allies are very important-but not when they take advantage of U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

As the President said in the next tweet, any other person, after destroying ISIS in Syria and saying he would bring the troops home, would be “the most popular hero in America.” But because it’s him, he is “hit hard instead by the Fake News Media.”

If anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home (happy & healthy), that person would be the most popular hero in America. With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

As for the second resignation, that’s deceptive hysteria on the part of the media and the part of the phony Mr. McGurk. Brett McGurk, an Obama appointee, was slated to leave in February anyway. It’s a nothing burger that the Fake News catastrophized.

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Finally, the President thanked Rand Paul.

Thanks @RandPaul “I am very proud of the President. This is exactly what he promised, and I think the people agree with him. We’ve been at war too long and in too many places…spent several trillion dollars on these wars everywhere. He’s different…that’s why he got elected.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018