President Responds to the Mobile Mob of Men Rushing to USA

The President issued a statement this morning in response to the ever-growing ‘caravan’ of mostly military-age men. Eighty percent are men. President Trump says Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were unable to stop the unstoppable caravan, and he will begin cutting aid to these countries.

THE PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergency. Must change laws!

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally.

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.

These countries didn’t try very hard to stop them.

As Laura Ingraham said, this is not a caravan, it is a mobile mob. It is actually an army of invaders. Don’t call them migrants either. They are breaking into the United States. Think of them breaking into your home.

THE LEADERS OF THE THREATENING MOB ARE COMMUNISTS

The mob is bringing their criminal culture with them. Democrats, if nothing else, will have their backs when they get here.

The fact that a former communist politician, Bartolo Fuentes, tied to a communist dictator, Manuel Zelaya was the one who orchestrated this march, should frighten all Americans, including Democrats.

The fact that it began in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the murder capital of the world and has grown in size, as it goes through the most violent countries in the world, should wake people up.

There is a second caravan rushing to catch up.

The second caravan of about 1,000 people from Honduras is rushing to join the main group. It includes a number of people who have been deported — multiple times.

This smaller group entered Guatemala from Honduras late Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

“They catch you, and you try to get back,” said Imner Anthony Fuentes, a 29-year-old who reportedly was deported for the sixth time from the U.S. five months ago. He has a son and a U.S. citizen girlfriend living in Birmingham, Ala., according to the Washington Post.

The mob will arrive before Election Day, thanks to their rides on trucks and in buses. They only walk for the cameras.

These people are burning U.S. flags, screaming about how they are entitled to come here after we ruined their countries. Many of the people are cartel smugglers and drug dealers, potential terrorists of Hezbollah and ISIS.

A Caravan of people breaking into America via the borders Illegally are called invaders not migrators. Time for an Executive order to remove the loophole Catch and Release. Illegals fighting for rights in America, should fight for those same rights in their own country. pic.twitter.com/umC2LlXVG3 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 22, 2018

BORDER PATROL WILL DEFEND THIS LINE

According to former Border Patrol chief Thomas Homan, the agents will defend the border. We should all fear for their safety. What we do know is that the invading army of men are putting women and children at the front of the line as terrorists do.

The President said he is willing to send troops to the border which will lead to an intense confrontation.

As Thomas Homan suggests in this clip, Mexico was possibly unwilling to stop the invading men.

Thomas Homan on migrant caravan: “A lot of this could have been prevented.” https://t.co/KFQFPpg4RR pic.twitter.com/Z5xNsdUtEr — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2018