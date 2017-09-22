President Trump Accused of Pornographically Hugging Mika

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said Thursday President Donald Trump, in his pre-political days, gave her a “handsy” on-set hug that was “pornographic.”

Is she all that irresistible? Especially considering what Trump’s wife looks like?

Mika and Joe say Trump is obsessed with Mika. There is no evidence of that so you will simply have to take their word for it.