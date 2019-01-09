President Trump Addresses the Nation on the Border Crisis

President Trump addressed the nation this evening about the dire need for a border wall that will quickly pay for itself. He said the wall could be a steel barrier instead of a concrete wall.

The President noted the statistics and talked about some of the victims of illegal aliens to stress the need. He asked, “How much more American blood must we shed”?

He also made note of the fact that liberals and Hollywood blatherers all have walls and fences around their homes and businesses. They don’t build the walls because they hate people on the outside, but rather they love the people on the inside.

“The federal government remains shutdown for one reason and one reason only: because Democrats will not fund border security,” Pres. Trump asserts https://t.co/LsWoqychKu pic.twitter.com/Ms8FV3N6JP — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 9, 2019

THE CHUCK AND NANCY SHOW

Nancy Pelosi, who thinks she is the President’s equal, and Chuck Schumer want all the power. They refuse to build any barriers and insist there is no crisis.

They said the President gave misinformation and his comments were filled with malice. That is exactly what they wrote in their joint statement Monday. They said this despite the fact that Border Patrol has said the same exact thing as the President.

These two are only looking at politics and are ignoring the safety of Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a very strong statement:

My statement on President Trump’s Oval Office Address on Border Security pic.twitter.com/89CpzckJ52 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 9, 2019

Senator Graham strongly supported the President:

Senator Lindsey Graham said this was the most presidential he has seen Trump and he made a compelling case. Graham brought up the fact that Pelosi and Schumer sent the most radical leftists, who want to abolish ICE, to negotiate.

Last year, both Democrat leaders voted for $25 billion for the wall. If it is immoral, why wasn’t it immoral then, he asked?

Graham said the problem is the Democrats still have not accepted the fact that Donald Trump won the election.

Dan Crenshaw explains it succinctly:

Democrats have taken such a hard and unreasonable stand against any kind of physical barrier along the border that now ANY common-sense mix of barriers and technology will now be considered a political loss for them. Truth is, no one loses. Let’s negotiate. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 9, 2019

Last night, Obama’s former border chief said “walls work” and that’s what we need on the border.

THE FULL SPEECH:

If you are in the mood to torture yourself, here are Chuck and Nancy: