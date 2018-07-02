President Trump Answers a Question About His SCOTUS Nominee and Abortion

President Donald Trump said he will not ask his Supreme Court nominees how they will vote on abortion, but he is appointing Conservatives. Actually, most of the candidates are Libertarian-leaning Conservatives.

He addressed his Supreme Court pick in light of Roe v. Wade on Sunday when he said that abortion may soon “end up with states.”

“Maybe someday it will be to the states. You never know how that’s going to turn out. That’s a very complex question,” Trump told Fox News Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday interview, according to its transcript.

Most constitutionalists say it should never have been in the Constitution and that it is a states’ rights issue.