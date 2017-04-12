President Trump Appears to Be Sidelining Steve Bannon

Things are not looking good for Steve Bannon in the White House, which is also not be good for the populist agenda Donald Trump ran on. Bannon is the spokesperson for populism in the administration.

Michael Goodwin of the NY Post interviewed Donald Trump and asked him point-blank if he still had confidence in Bannon who has been alleged to be at the center of in-house fighting with the Kushners and carbon tax-loving Gary Cohn.

Trump’s answer was not encouraging.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump said. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

Referencing the in-fighting, he said, “Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”

It sounds like Bannon is on his way out or on probation.

Jared and Ivanka Kushner and Gary Cohn are the new powerhouses who have Trump’s ear. They are being labelled centrists but they are Democrats and they are globalists.

Gary Cohn, a registered Democrat, heads the President’s economic program.

Cohn has battled with Bannon over key aspects of the administration’s economic, tax and trade policies. Among other issues, the two men are said to have competing positions on the border adjustment tax (Bannon is for it, Cohn is not), the carbon tax (Cohn is for it, Bannon is not) and trade. Cohn is a free trade globalist who supports multilateral trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), while Bannon is an economic nationalist who eschews them.

Axios reports that while Bannon’s rivals were building alliances, he was not. Also problematic were the stories calling Bannon Trump’s Swengali and other stories Trump believes Bannon planted. Bannon’s criticisms of the Kushners also rubbed Trump the wrong way.

Some believe that if Bannon goes, it will become a much more traditional White House, i.e. establishment, business as usual, pushing further left, going global, because no one of Bannon’s stature will be in the White House to remind him of his America First vision.

The right-wing Breitbart supporters will probably be turned off. Breitbart might start bashing Trump along with the mainstream media.