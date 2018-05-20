President Trump Asks The DoJ Be Probed for Surveilling His Campaign

President Trump has had enough and it is about time. He is demanding the DoJ look into any possible surveillance of the Trump campaign for political purposes. Within hours, the DoJ also asked the watchdog to look into any impropriety.

He tweeted, “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes — and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” the president tweeted.

THE DOJ DOUBLES UP ON TRUMP’S REQUEST

“The Justice Department asked its watchdog to look into any alleged “impropriety or political motivation” in the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the DOJ said Sunday night — hours after President Trump ordered a review looking into whether federal agents infiltrated or surveilled his campaign for political purposes,” Fox News Catherine Herridge reported.

DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told Fox News also released a response from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: “If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

Trump had jumped the gun, Guiliani suggested, when he said a spy was planted. The DoJ is calling the alleged spy, an informant. The DoJ/FBI will get away with it, no matter what they did.