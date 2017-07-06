President Trump Asks in Warsaw If the “West Has the Will to Survive”

U.S. MEDIA DEMEANS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TRIP TO POLAND IN CLEVER WAYS

The media is complaining of President Trump’s “dark” speech. In a catty way, the media is claiming that President Trump was left hanging while the First Lady of Poland greeted his wife.

What is really going on is far more moving and important. Both President Trump and Melania were warmly greeted by these like spirits and his speeches are brilliant.

CNN fake news reporter Jim Acosta told Poynter, the elitist journalistic icon, that the “rhetorical flurry at the joint appearance [with President Duda] makes this entire spectacle seem like a fake news conference. This was not an attempt by the president to seek out a question from someone who would challenge him on the issues.”

Acosta added that Trump is using the conservative Polish media. CNN’s Trump-hater insisted that Trump’s comments about Obama doing nothing about hacking between August and November, 2016, is “fake news”. Acosta’s right. Obama did something. He told Russia to “stop it” and to “cut it out”.

Finally, Acosta railed against Trump for saying it was not 17 intelligence agencies that asserted Russia tried to interfere in the U.S. presidential election but rather 3 or 4. Acosta thinks it’s “fake news”. However, both the NY Times and the AP recently admitted that there statements referring to 17 were incorrect. The Times said it’s 4 and the AP said it’s 3.

DOES THE WEST HAVE THE WILL TO SURVIVE?

During his joint appearance, characterized by U.S. media as having a “stark message”, President Trump signaled a tougher line against Russia on Thursday, a day before his first first sit-down with President Vladimir V. Putin. He did not, however, concede that Moscow was solely responsible for interference in the 2016 election.

Before a friendly Polish crowd preceding a two-day summit meeting of Group of 20 leaders, He cast the West’s battle against “radical Islamic terrorism” as a fight to protect “our civilization and our way of life.”

“I am here today not just to visit an old ally, but to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom and who wish to summon the courage and the will to defend our civilization,” Mr. Trump said in a speech in Krasinski Square, where a monument commemorates the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” he said. “Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?”

Furthermore, Mr. Trump denounced “the steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people,” emphasizing the value of individual freedom and sovereignty.

“Poland will prevail,” he said, citing the country’s centuries-long history of endurance in the face of invasion, partition, Nazi occupation and communist domination. “Poland will always prevail.”

AS FOR NORTH KOREA, WATCH OUT

He refused to say what steps he would take to punish Pyongyang.

On Thursday, the President said he was weighing “some pretty severe things” to respond to the North Korean nuclear threat, and he called on all nations to confront what he called the “global threat” from Pyongyang.

“We’ll see what happens — I don’t like to talk about what we have planned — but I have some pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” Mr. Trump said at the news conference. “They are behaving in a very, very serious manner, and something will have to be done about it.”

THE EU IS ANGRY, FEARFUL, AND LIKELY DOESN’T HAVE THE WILL TO SUVIVE

The European Union has been very concerned about this visit to Poland, a right-center/conservative nation. They have harshly criticized Poland for closing their borders to unvetted immigrants. Perhaps the NY Times doesn’t understand that Poland has already been invaded twice, much to their detriment.

The EU is worried that it will widen a fissure between East and West in the European Union, which Mr. Trump has disparaged previously. They worry that leaders like Mr. Kaczynski and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary will be emboldened in what they call “authoritarianism” and others of us call “freedom” and love of country.

THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH TO THE PEOPLE OF POLAND

Poland lost 150,000 men fighting the Nazis before the Russians moved in. They are done with invasions promoted by globalists. Half of America is also done with invasions. Hust as the nation was divided during the American Revolution and the Civil War, we are divided now.

The NY Times and other media are using somewhat subtle verbiage to put down the President’s speeches yesterday and today. If you listen to today’s speech below, you will likely find it inspiring. President Trump said the Polish people fought oppression with “courage and strength deep in the Polish character”.

“Poland could not be broken,” he said. The Poles did not ask for “privilege” or “wealth”, they said they “want God”.

The Polish martyr, Bishop Michael Kozal, said it well, Trump informed, “More horrifying than a defeat of arms is a collapse of the human spirit.”

Check the speeches out for yourself below or read the transcript at CNN. It checked the transcript and it’s accurate.