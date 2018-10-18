President Trump Calls on Mexico for Help on the Border, Next Step Military

President Donald Trump is outraged over the caravan of Central American migrants heading for the United States accompanied by drug cartels. In a series of tweets this morning, he said that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to “CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught.” He also suggested a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada could take place if it doesn’t stop.

Enormous quantities of U.S. exports and imports and hundreds of thousands of people legally move across the border daily

More than 4,000 vagabonds are in a migrant caravan heading our way.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

The President also blamed the Democrats for the weak laws.

THE TWEETS

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

A former Honduran congressman is taking responsibility for organizing the march and he is currently being detained in Guatemala.

People are handing out cash to people who then join the pack.

BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

The entire march is in time for the election and it is undoubtedly leftist astroturf. Nothing has happened in these foreign nations to precipitate this phony crisis.

Guatemala didn’t stop them and Honduras hasn’t but Mexico seems intent on stopping them and sent the federales to the border.

USA Today wrote:

The government of Mexico dispatched two 727 Boeing planes filled with federal police officers to its southern border with Guatemala on Wednesday to intercept a caravan of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border.

The Interior and Foreign Relations ministries said in a joint statement that any migrant in the caravan without proper immigration papers would be arrested and “returned to their country of origin.” Those with proper documents or wishing to apply for asylum would be allowed to enter Mexico.

If Mexico fails, the President appears to have had enough. He will send the military. This is a serious national security issue.

INCOMING: