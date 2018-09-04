President Trump Calls Out NBC for Their Fake Ronan Farrow News

NBC ‘News’ suppressed the Ronan Farrow exposé on sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The excuse Andy Lack came out with today is a lie. He said NBC News had to ditch the sexual harassment story and Ronan Farrow because Farrow didn’t have one victim willing to go on the record.

That appears to be a bald-faced lie. He had at least one victim willing to talk on air. There is also the fact that Farrow comes off as a very caring, legitimate reporter. He is very courageous and it’s hard to believe he would put himself out there for a lie, but NBC would lie.

Besides, Farrow has bona fide evidence.

We are guessing but NBC News will probably be shown for the liars they are.

There is another sexual abuse report about NBC top executives also coming out this week and it won’t be a good week for NBC News.

NBC FAKE NEWS, which is under intense scrutiny over their killing the Harvey Weinstein story, is now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct. I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN. Look at their license? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

AS MEGYN KELLY SAID, THERE’S EVIDENCE

Megyn Kelly says Ronan Farrow had Rose McGowan on the record, contradicting Andy Lack’s memo https://t.co/ryJrrvL7O2 — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2018

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN CALLS OUT CHUCK TODD

His criticism does not square with his silence w/ NBC ‘s scandal blocking ⁦@RonanFarrow⁩ from reporting about Weinstein…time to look at ALL the networks, even one’s own..and not just the competitors. https://t.co/Kr9BX9tDWD — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 4, 2018