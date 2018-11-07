President Trump Calls Out Reporter’s “Racist” Question

During the press conference today, the President took on a black reporter who asked a racist question.

It’s about time someone, anyone called out the racism against white people, white men, and old white men.

“I don’t know why you’d say that, that’s such a racist question,” Trump said to Yamiche on the misuse of the term “nationalist”.

“I don’t know why you’d say that, that’s such a racist question,” Trump says in response to an inquiry from @Yamiche on his use of the term “nationalist” pic.twitter.com/LZIq5NOzf0 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 7, 2018

Only the media is allowed to be nasty, unfair, insulting, and fear mongers.