President Trump Calls Out Reporter’s “Racist” Question

During the press conference today, the President took on a black reporter who asked a racist question.
It’s about time someone, anyone called out the racism against white people, white men, and old white men.
“I don’t know why you’d say that, that’s such a racist question,” Trump said to Yamiche on the misuse of the term “nationalist”.
“I don’t know why you’d say that, that’s such a racist question,” Trump says in response to an inquiry from @Yamiche on his use of the term “nationalist” pic.twitter.com/LZIq5NOzf0
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 7, 2018
Only the media is allowed to be nasty, unfair, insulting, and fear mongers.
The idiotic PBS reporter should do just a bit of research. It isn’t just offensive to accuse the President of being a White Nationalist but, in fact, there is NO such thing. It is an oxymoron. A nationalist, by definition, would want a cohesive nation. What this reporter is making reference to is “White Separatists”, and she would know this if she bothered to listen to their ideology. Their idea is for the country to be “divided” up with individual races having their own independence. A true nationalist would want the country kept whole.
As each day passes the media show their true colors more and more. Apparently now Tapper is calling the President a “mafia boss”.