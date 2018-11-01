President Trump Chose His UN Ambassador – Updated

Update: President Trump said Thursday during a presser that Heather Nauert was not offered the position but she is under serious consideration.

ABC News is reporting that State Department official Heather Nauert was offered the position of U.N. Ambassador. It’s not clear if she has accepted the position.

It’s also not clear she would be approved for the job by the Senate given her lack of experience.

Nauert has been the department spokesperson since April 2017 after a career as a broadcast journalist at ABC News and an anchor at Fox News. After Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired, she was promoted to acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, the news outlet reported.

She met with the President on Monday according to two ABC News sources.