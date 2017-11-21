President Trump Comes Out for Roy Moore in Alabama, Alternative Is “Terrible”

A practical President Trump came out for Roy Moore today. It is driving the left wild. The left has suddenly found their moral core and is demanding the firing of harassers of women they’ve known about for years. They haven’t, however, said a word about Ted Kennedy killing a woman, leaving her at the bottom of the drink, nor are they mentioning Bill Clinton and the alleged rapes or his trips on the Lolita Express.

Spare me their indignation. We are fighting for the soul of the nation.

“I can tell you — I can tell you one thing for sure. We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones, I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact, we don’t need somebody that is going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

Jones also wants to kill unborn babies up to the moment of birth for any reason whatsoever. Then there is his opposition to the tax bill and anything Trump, anything Republican. He will be a good and loyal Chuck Schumer soldier and do what he can to move Alabama towards the blue column.

These are very dangerous times and we can’t give an inch when the inch is on the verge of a permanent majority. Leftists can’t even think critically or rationally with their PC garbage, their identity politics dividing this nation, their endless welfare spending, their open borders, and their complete disregard for the law.

As Trump said during the same conference, forty years is a long time and it has been nearly forty years since Moore has allegedly harassed women. We don’t even know if it’s true.