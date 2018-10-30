President Trump Could End the ‘Anchor Baby’ Dilemma

In 1982, Justice William Brennan snuck a footnote into a Supreme Court decision — Plyler v. Doe — which created citizenship for children of illegal aliens.

Under the 14th Amendment, he wrote, “no plausible distinction with respect to Fourteenth Amendment ‘jurisdiction’ can be drawn between resident aliens whose entry into the United States was lawful and resident aliens whose entry was unlawful.” That decision had nothing to do with the 14th Amendment.

Brennan’s so-called authority for that statement was from a book written by some guy without credentials.

The intent of the Amendment was to protect freed slaves from sleazy states that would deprive blacks of their basic rights. It was never intended to cover foreigners and that was even mentioned by the author of the Amendment, Sen. Jacob Howard of Michigan.

IT’S NOT WHAT THE FOUNDING FATHERS INTENDED

Since 1982, foreigners have poured into the country to have their babies and collect welfare. It’s not what the Founding Fathers had in mind and the footnote is a misinterpretation.

That takes us to a potential executive order by President Trump.

He is planning to sign an executive order that would seek to end the ‘right’ to U.S. citizenship for children of noncitizens born on U.S. soil, he said in a television interview taped on Monday.

There will be a flurry of lawsuits because of the footnote and lawyers will say it runs afoul of the Constitution.

It would be a daring move and he will be called a hardliner on immigration because of it. However, does it make sense for people to be invited into this country illegally to have their babies so the child will be a citizen? Many parents have been allowed to stay for that very reason.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said during an interview with Axios scheduled to air as part of a new HBO series starting this weekend. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”