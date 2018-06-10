President Trump Finishes Off Justin Trudeau After He Double-Deals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went off on his own Saturday, after a successful G7 summit that ended in a deal, to trash talk President Trump. Trudeau was sweetness and light when he met with Trump but apparently thought he could comfortably damage him once he was gone. President Trump finished him off with two tweets.

Lindsey Graham stuck up for the President this morning on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. He said the President will not tolerate this type of betrayal nor should he.

Trudeau was upset that the U.S. is slapping a 25% tariff on their imported steel and a 10% tariff on their aluminum. Both of those industries are facing extinction in our country. That is a national security threat. A country without a steel industry would not survive a war.

The President tweeted: “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest and weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

The phony Trudeau is slapping huge tariffs on our products. Justin Trudeau is a typical politician and he was too cowardly to say what he thought to Trump’s face.

“Canadians did not take it lightly that the United States has moved forward with significant tariffs on our steel and aluminum industry.” He again said he found the tariffs “kind of insulting”.

The Canadian Prime Minister then announced he was happy to release the joint statement of all 7 countries at the Summit.

While in mid-flight to Singapore, President Trump rightfully withdrew his support for the statement.

That left the G7 angry and trashing Trump for the confusion that arose, but it is Trudeau who needs to be bashed and honest people know it.

Trudeau is a phony who presented himself one way to the President and then mustered up his “brave side” after he was gone.

“The prime minister and the president had a very positive, productive meeting and it lasted longer than originally scheduled,” one of Trudeau’s senior government officials confirmed to the CBS News on Friday.

Trudeau threatened Trump during the speech, saying he would not renegotiate NAFTA unless the aluminum and steel tariffs are lifted. They simply want nothing to change because they are profiting off our largesse.

PRESIDENT TRUMP FINISHES OFF THE DOUBLE-DEALING TRUDEAU

The President will not allow Trudeau to push him or any Americans around. We have an obligation to be good neighbors but so do they.

Trump finished Trudeau off with his tweets, mentioning Trudeau’s’ 270% tariff on our dairy products and moved on to canceling “the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018