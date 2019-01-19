President Trump Gets Slammed by Pelosi & Others for a Reasonable Offer

President Trump’s move today was clever. He offered three years of protection for DACA and TPS. There is no way the DACA will be deported in three years, and probably will never be. The President wasn’t giving up anything. At the same time, he made the Democrats look radical and unreasonable.

It’s about impeachment and overturning the election.

Democrats are set on impeaching the President, and they won’t deal on anything in any way ever.

Nancy Pelosi is a vicious, hard-left woman who will never secure the border except in a minimal and ineffective way. It’s not only about winning in 2020, but it’s also about ideology. She’s not a deep thinker, but she is moving very far-left. Pelosi is willingly leaning towards the hard-left base. She just put Socialists in charge of the House Financial Services Committee.

Democrats were hopeful that @realDonaldTrump was finally willing to re-open government & proceed with a much-needed discussion to protect the border. Unfortunately, reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of previously rejected initiatives. https://t.co/MFwebWSevG pic.twitter.com/yMTm4iP27h — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 19, 2019

OTHER REACTIONS

Ryan Lizza presents a good example of how the leftist reporters are thinking. He tweeted: Upending the lives of DACA recipients and then using them as hostages for an absurd and useless wall as hundreds of thousands of government workers go unpaid is one of the most immoral policies any modern president has pursued. Can’t dance around this. It’s just awful.

What’s awful is that this illogical person is a reporter.

Senator Marco Rubio calls the Democrats reaction,” irrational obstructionism.”

Next week Senate will take up bill that:

– Extends TPS & DACA

– Funds disaster relief

– Funds humanitarian aid for migrants

– Ends #Shutdown But Dem leaders reject it because includes some Border Security money. This is completely irrational obstructionism — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 19, 2019

Ann Coulter was beside herself.

It’s not clear to me what she wants from the President. He can’t get the support to deport all these people. Has she become a gadfly?

What do you the readers think?

Senator McConnell is pleased.

I commend @POTUS for his leadership in proposing this bold solution to reopen the government, secure the border, and take bipartisan steps toward addressing current immigration issues.

My full statement: https://t.co/3lfItBQzEC — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 19, 2019