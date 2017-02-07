President Donald Trump spoke to senior U.S. commanders at MacDill Air Force Base Monday afternoon, during which he discussed the threat of “radical Islamic terrorism” and accused the media of not accurately reporting about terror attacks abroad. They don’t report accurately here either.

You probably only heard that he called out the dishonest media, comments that didn’t sit well with them. What you didn’t hear is that he was met with wild cheers and applause that was interspersed during the speech and at the conclusion, along with a standing ovation.