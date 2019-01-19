President Trump Has a Big Border-Shutdown Announcement Coming

President Trump said he will be making a major announcement concerning the humanitarian crisis on the southern border and the shutdown. So be ready at 3 p.m. tomorrow when he will speak to America live.

That is intriguing. It could be nothing or something.

The President’s son, Don Jr. announced a send a brick to Congress campaign until they build the wall, but that probably isn’t the announcement.

As the President is trying to close our borders, the left is calling for open borders.

DEMS LOVE OPEN BORDERS

No deportations, no detentions, free everything for illegals, and sanctuary when they get here, equals open borders, all at the expense of the American taxpayers, which is only 47 percent of us.

Don’t doubt that they want open borders. Check out the NY Times article about open borders

The New York Times published an op-ed by some character named Farhad Manjoo, and the title of his story is, There’s Nothing Wrong With Open Borders.

Manjoo wants to open up “America’s borders to everyone who wants to move here.”

Imagine not just opposing President Trump’s wall but also opposing the nation’s cruel and expensive immigration and border-security apparatus in its entirety. Imagine radically shifting our stance toward outsiders from one of suspicion to one of warm embrace. Imagine that if you passed a minimal background check, you’d be free to live, work, pay taxes and die in the United States. Imagine moving from Nigeria to Nebraska as freely as one might move from Massachusetts to Maine.

There’s a witheringly obvious moral, economic, strategic and cultural case for open borders, and we have a political opportunity to push it.

Therefore, if a billion people want to come here, OKAY! Give them a hug, and kumbaya! Peace man!

The NYT says no one is calling for open borders.

Dems: No one is saying we want open borders

NY Times: https://t.co/qSenhwaqsX — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

NANCY SAYS ELECTRONIC DOGS ARE THE ANSWER

In the end, it’s Nancy Pelosi who has the answer — electronic dogs! Why have a wall when you can have those little dogs?

I could easily take those things out with my .22 Hornet. What is she smoking?