President Trump Has a Big Surprise for the Caravan the Left Will Hate

President Trump has a big surprise for the caravan and the illegal immigrants pouring across our borders and the left won’t like it.

He will sign an executive order Wednesday to order the National Guard to the border.

Last February, CBS News reported that the Trump administration was considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border, according to a draft memo obtained by The Associated Press at the time. There is no indication he will use them that way, but he is getting serious about our border, even if Congress isn’t.

The President will also send suggested immigration reforms to Congress he wants to be instituted. He wants ‘catch and release’ ended.

The Soros-funded open borders groups might have bitten off more than they can chew with their caravan of illegals demanding entry, respect, and no deportation.

