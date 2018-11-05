President Trump is an Alt-Right Radical Terrorist Worse Than ISIS

By Greg Holt

( The Olive ) Yes you read that headline correctly – GQ columnist Julia Ioffe, the brilliant journalist standing for truth and honesty had this to say: President Trump “has radicalized so many more people than ISIS [the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] ever did,” uh what???

These comments came two days after the tragic shooting in Pittsburg PA. in which Ioffe in a stunning leap of logic and wisdom, blamed the shooting on the U.S. moving our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem among other things.

Ioffe also had this to say during a round table discussion on CNN with Jake Tapper: “ISIS had like 10,000 members. I think the president has far more supporters who espouse an equally hateful ideology,” Ioffe retorted.

It’s perfectly understandable for someone to dislike President Trump, and to disagree with his policies – but to compare our president to a group of savages little better than animals (actually animals are far better) who are insanely cruel terrorists like ISIS is beyond the pale.

Notice Trump supporters were also called out in this attack. The Democratic Party is dead or soon will be, all they stand for is violence, corruption, power, and self interest .

So let me see if I can get this straight – because President Donald Trump (and his deplorable, smelly, and disgusting supporters, of whom this writer is one) has the audacity to stand for what is right in this country, Trump and supporters are every bit as hateful and evil as ISIS.

Because Donald Trump stands up for morality, for what is good for the United States, because Trump puts America and therefore her people FIRST – and encourages his fellow Americans to do the same – while bypassing the national media to do so – Trump is “radicalizing” people.

I have to ask – how can anyone actually be stupid enough to believe this incendiary tripe from an obviously deranged leftist liberal devoid of the facts? Going back to ISIS:

ISIS, as in those who:

Burned people alive

Crucified people and animals

Drowned people slowly

Cut off people’s heads with knives

Locked people in a car, then torched the car

Threw people off tall buildings

Had young children execute people

Maybe it is only this writer – but this ideology spewing out of the mouth of a seriously misguided liberal whack-job out to attack and discredit the president ought to make your blood boil, and then you should get angry.

The Leftists are ones to talk about radicalization; the left in recent years are the poster children for radicalization.

The Left operates directly out of the Saul Alinsky playbook: Rules for Radicals, and said book was dedicated to Satan!

If you have never read Rules for Radicals, the basic premise is this: don’t think of your opponents as human, but rather as objects to be destroyed, torn apart using any means necessary.

Anything goes, if you are accused of something, turn the tables and accuse your opponent of it often and loudly. Use any means at your disposal to discredit and destroy your opponent, remembering that they are not human.

Lash out loudly and often, ridicule your opponents, lie and deceive. Does this sound at all like what the Democrats are doing today?

I was driving home from work today, and I was listening to the Mark Levin show. Mark was playing a montage of leftist fools attacking the president. I cannot identify many of these people as this was a radio show. If you want to hear the full montage (the montage is contained in the fist segment of the show) you can here it here: Mark Levin Show , show date, 11/01/18

What these people were saying was breathtakingly stupid, nasty, illogical, unfounded, not based in reality, and completely normal for today’s hate mongering liberals.

Here is a small sample:

Trump is a liar and an idiot

Trump is like Stalin

Trump is a racist

Trump is like Hitler

Trump endangers children

Trump doesn’t know what he is doing and is not fit to be president

The leftists accuse Trump of being intolerant and divisive, not to mention hateful – but in reality, the true intolerant and hateful bigots are the leftist thought police (notice it is the leftists trying to shut down conservatives on social media, the conservatives do NOT do this) and the leftist mobs that attack all who disagree with them (Antifa).

The leftist Democrats who incite violence, who say, we cannot be civil until we get power back.

The leftist Politicrats who attempted to run Trump’s presidential campaign off the rails, and who attempted to and still are attempting to destroy the president of the United States – all because the leftist progressive liberals do not agree with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The leftist Democrats do not want to clean up Washington D.C. or anywhere else, it’s bad for business.

The libs do not want safe and secure borders, because that would eliminate their fresh recruits to the Democratic Party.

The socialist Democrats do not want an open and competitive healthcare market, because then they cannot control it, therefore their control over the people of America is less.

This is not a conspiracy theory, and it is not some hair-brained idea thought up by some kook that makes Alex Jones look like an alter boy.

Mark my words here, the Democrats will do ANYTHING to bring down President Donald Trump, and his followers would be and are a nice added bonus.

The socialist Democrats would rather the entire country fail – which of course means the nation’s people fail and fall, they would rather this then see Donald Trump succeed at anything.

Common sense would tell anyone that the things Trump is fighting for are good for our country, but you see – there is a distinct lack of common sense not to mention critical thinking in this country.

The brainwashed college students all think as they are programmed to – leftist views are the only views that are correct, violence to achieve your goals is perfectly ok, the U.S. is bad and deserving of punishment, and anything goes unless it violates the leftist constitution.

The leftist Democrats do not stand for anything, they have no time to stand for anything. The leftist spends all his or her time attacking anyone who opposes the leftist point of view. When they are not attacking the Republicans, they are in their cry closets bemoaning Trump and his deplorable supporters.

If the leftist looney tunes gain power in the 2018 midterms they will:

Impeach Trump and Kavanaugh

The U.S. borders will remain fully open to all – that includes drug dealers, violent felons, MS-13 gang members, killers, terrorists, smugglers, human traffickers, radical Islamists and other undesirables

Illegals will be welcomed with open arms

Taxes will be hiked up dramatically

Medicaid for all (single-payer healthcare) will be enacted, hence the reason taxes would need to be more than DOUBLED

All investigations into wrong-doing on the Democrat side will be permanently buried – this is exactly why Hillary was supposed to win in 2016

Gun confiscation under the guise of “common sense gun laws” will be advocated for and eventually imposed

Free speech will be eliminated unless one is of the mindset of the leftists. If you doubt this, remember the charges against those who would not bake a cake for a gay couple, the minister threatened with eviction for holding a Bible study, the shut down of social media site Gab over their perceived involvement with the killer of the Jewish people in Pittsburg (total BS), the elimination of 100s of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube – because they all oppose the leftist viewpoint – and on and on. This is ONLY the beginning.

Government regulation will again strangle businesses

American companies will again leave the U.S. en masse due to high taxes and regulations

Crime and moral failure will be rampant – the worst cities in America are run by Democrats – fact, not opinion

Islam, the single most dangerous system in existence will be welcomed with open arms, as Obama did when in office. Remember, Islam makes no bones about it – they desire to rule the world and say so openly, and have no problem with violence and murder to achieve their goals

Complete and total control of the country by the government, yes I am referring to full blown socialism – will be slowly ushered in under the guise of “free stuff.” Don’t believe this? Reference Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wants to give away free healthcare for all, free college, housing as a human right, wants to abolish ICE and more . Next and even more scary, Elizabeth Warren wants to nationalize all U.S. companies , yes friends that means all companies would be under the U.S. government’s control – you good with that?

It’s been said before how “important” a particular election is, and I suppose it was. This election is even more important .

If America wants to stop the Democrats and their insane ideas, which equate to the destruction of America, the only way is to get out and VOTE.

The Democrat way, utilizing violence and threats does not work, and is not the right way to do things. We are a nation of civilized people; let’s start acting like it.

Midterm voter turnout needs to be tremendous, because I guarantee that Democratic voter turnout will be huge. Anyone who does not bother voting is directly to blame for the results of the election. Please, get out and vote, no excuses!

God bless America and those who defend her, and God bless the hard working American people and President Trump!

Since 2013, Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.