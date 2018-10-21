President Trump Is Considering Going Back to Science & 2 Genders

The Hill reports the Trump administration is considering going back to science and requiring individuals to identify as male or female based on their biological makeup at birth. He wants to go back to biology but the flat-earther Democrats don’t want it.

Democrats want to accommodate legitimate transgenders who have the surgery, that’s fine but they are still the gender they were born with. They also want to accommodate others who don’t have the surgery but change their gender nominally. Then there are those who don’t want to have a gender or want to invent one for themselves.

The Department of Health and Human Services proposed in a memo that government agencies adopt a definition of gender that is determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.”

The change would base sex on the genitals a person is born with.

ACCURACY, SAFETY, AND BIOLOGY

That would be more accurate than what we are seeing. Currently, we have an endless, growing list of genders formulated by people who are mentally unbalanced.

LGBTQ advocacy groups are expected to oppose any formal proposal.

The Hill and other Democrats call it a violation of Obama-era freedoms granted to transgenders.

The administration announced a similar policy in May that required the Bureau of Prisons to use “biological sex” as the basis for assigning facilities and bathrooms.

It’s much safer.

YOU CAN FIND THE COMPLETE LIST OF ALL GENDERS KNOWN PRESENTLY ON THIS LINK.

There are hundreds of them, too many to copy here.