President Trump Makes a Deal with Dems on DACA, Border Security, No Wall

After dining with President Trump this evening, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) say that they have reached an agreement with President Trump to protect foreigners who were brought here by their parents, otherwise known as DACA.

They’ve also reached agreement on border security but no wall – yet.

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement.

This comes after Mitch McConnell said tax reform will probably be delayed until next year.

Trump’s not waiting for Republicans. President Trump has made it clear he’s willing to make deals with Democrats if Republicans won’t move the agenda.

After the announcement was made, Democrats mocked Trump for doing what they want.