President Trump Makes an Offer the NFL Must Not Refuse

President Trump has recenlty given some high profile pardons and commutations. His most recent was a pardon for an elderly black lady imprisoned for 21 years on a first drug offense.

She lost her job, felt desperate, got involved with drug dealers and she became a middleman. She was sentenced to life in prison upon conviction.

Alice Marie Johnson is an ordained minister and promises to make President Trump proud. It really riled up the left. “The View” host Joy Behar claimed the reason Trump had freed the black grandmother was so that he could boost his Twitter following.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu also bashed the meeting with Kim Kardashian West that led to the woman’s release. He bitterly said to CNN that the criteria by which people are pardoned “shouldn’t be based on which celebrities have access to the president.”

President Trump has also pardoned the sailor who took forbidden pictures of his old sub, Kristian Saucier. Mr. Saucier did something like what Hillary did, only not nearly as bad. Others who did the same as Saucier only lost a rank, one person was fined $560.

Also pardoned was Sheriff Arpaio, Scooter Libby, and Dinesh D’Souza. President Trump is looking to pardon Mohammed Ali, Rod Blagojevich, Martha Stewart, and thousands of others. It takes guts to do it before the end of his term but President Trump thinks out of the box.

HE MADE AN OFFER TO THE NFL THEY SHOULD NOT REFUSE

The President offered the NFL an olive branch but will they take it or go political and let people rot in prison they could have helped free? Actually, one wonders who they would pick. Trump might be sorry he asked.

“One thing we are thinking about, speaking of sports stars, the power to pardon is a beautiful thing. You’ve got to get it right. You’ve got to get the right people. I am looking at Muhammad Ali. But those are the famous people,” Trump said.

“What I am thinking to do — you have a lot of people in the NFL in particular, but in sports leagues, they’re not proud enough to stand for our national anthem. I don’t like that,” Trump said. “I am going to ask all of those people to recommend to me — because that’s what they’re protesting — people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system. And I understand that.”

“I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people that were unfairly treated, friends of theirs or people that they know about, and I’m going to take a look at those applications. And if I find and my committee finds that they’re unfairly treated, then we will pardon them or at least let them out.”

Will they put up? President Trump made another brilliant move.