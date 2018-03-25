President Trump Suggests He Has the Money for the Border Wall

The president is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Homeland Security to build the border wall. At the same time, there was little money in the $1.3 trillion Omnibus for the wall.

While the bill provided for $1.6 billion for wall construction, it contained language that prohibited the President from using the money for any concrete barrier. It can only be used for some new fencing and electronic surveillance including drones.

His voting base was very upset with the Omnibus. It funded the Democrat agenda with nothing much for the wall. What it also did was fund the military for more than $700 billion and that might make all the difference. If the President’s suggestion in recent tweets come to pass, it will be the biggest fake out of Democrats in their history.

The President suggested that the military will build the wall and the money will come from the Defense budget. He has said several times that the wall is a matter of national defense.

He tweeted:

Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come – and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018