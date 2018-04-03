President Trump Moves on Another Obama Legacy ‘Success’, Ba-Bye

Obama’s legacy is crashing into the dustbin of forgotten history. Another of Obama’s extreme “rules” — which had the effect of law — is being trashed.

The regulations were rushed to get them in place before Obama left office. He used his pen and phone.

At the time, the Washington Examiner detailed a memo put out by EPA head Gina McCarthy telling staff, “we’re running — not walking — through the finish line of President Obama’s presidency.”

The laws are economic death for some industries and will hit rural America hardest.

The trucking industry, especially smaller companies, are already struggling thanks to federal rules.

Another legacy item is about to go

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said Monday that the Obama administration’s fuel economy regulations aren’t appropriate and his agency will help revise them.

In collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the EPA will begin crafting new greenhouse gas emission and mileage standards for vehicles built in 2022 through 2025.

“The Obama Administration’s determination was wrong,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Obama’s EPA cut the Midterm Evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality, and set the standards too high.”

In November 2016, the Obama Administration short-circuited the MTE process and rushed out their final determination on January 12, 2017, just days before leaving office. Since then, the auto industry and other stakeholders sought a reinstatement of the original MTE timeline, so that the Agency could review the latest information.

The MTE process has been reinstated.

Totalitarians in California will fight it

The EPA might revoke California’s ability to set their own standards. They have a waiver. In giving them a waiver, it has the effect of mandating them for the entire country.

Under the Clean Air Act (CAA), EPA sets national standards for vehicle tailpipe emissions of certain pollutants. Through a CAA waiver granted by EPA, California can impose stricter standards for vehicle emissions of certain pollutants than federal requirements. The California waiver is still being reexamined by EPA under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership.

“Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country. EPA will set a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions that allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford — while still expanding environmental and safety benefits of newer cars. It is in America’s best interest to have a national standard, and we look forward to partnering with all states, including California, as we work to finalize that standard,” said Administrator Pruitt.