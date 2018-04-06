President Trump Ordered the End of “Catch and Release”!

President Trump signed a memorandum ordering agencies to “expeditiously end” the practice of “catch and release”.

The Hill describes the practice as one that “allows immigrants caught in the U.S. without proper documents to be released from detention while their cases play out in court.” That’s very poor reporting.

The truth is border patrol sends these illegals to ICE. There they are processed and given an “appearance ticket” to appear before a judge about two years down the road. The illegals are then released into the U.S. and almost never appear in court. They hide out waiting for the next amnesty.

Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with other agencies, to submit a detailed report in 45 days explaining the measures they will pursue to end the practice.

As part of the report, the President requests a detailed list of all existing facilities, including military facilities, that could be repurposed to detain illegal aliens.

Trump has also directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to identify any other resources or steps “that may be needed to expeditiously end ‘catch and release’ practices.”

As White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, the practice is dangerous. These people are not screened at a time when we have far too many enemies in the world.

“The safety and security of the American people is the President’s highest priority, and he will keep his promise to protect our country and to ensure that our laws are respected,” she said in a statement.

“At the same time, the President continues to call on congressional Democrats to cease their staunch opposition to border security and to stop blocking measures that are vital to the safety and security of the United States,” she added.